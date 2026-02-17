TNA Impact Viewership & Ratings Report, 2/12/2026

Viewership was up for the February 12 edition of "TNA iMPACT" ahead of the company's No Surrender special the following night. The episode was certainly an interesting one, featuring an intergender Albuquerque Street Fight pitting Mara Sade against Ryan Nemeth, and a six-man tag team where TNA Champion Mike Santana teamed with the Hardys and Moose.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, the February 12 episode of "iMPACT" drew an average of 254,000 viewers, up from last week's average of 241,000 viewers by five percent. The episode earned a 0.05 in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, which remained consistent from the previous week.

The show's viewership was up compared to the trailing four weeks average of 196,000 viewers by 29 percent. The rating was also up compared to the trailing four weeks average of 0.04.

The show saw Santana, Moose and the TNA Tag Team Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy face off against The System in the main event, and the heels came out on top when Bronson pinned Jeff for the victory. Elsewhere, Arianna Grace stole the Cobra sock from her father, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella, ahead of her TNA Knockouts Championship match against Lei Ying Lee at No Surrender.

While Nic Nemeth was victorious in his match against Rich Swann, his brother, Ryan, wouldn't be so lucky against Sade in their street fight. Other matches were set up for No Surrender throughout the night, including Elijah challenging Mustafa Ali to a guitar case casket match.