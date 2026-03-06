TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Results 3/5 - Two Championships On The Line, Four-Way Tag Team #1 Contenders Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night iMPACT" on March 5, 2026, coming to you live from the Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Atlanta, Georgia!

Arianna Grace will be putting the TNA Knockouts World Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning Léi Yǐng Lee at TNA No Surrender as she defends against Jody Threat. Threat secured her spot in tonight's match when she defeated the likes of Mara Sadè, Jada Stone, Tasha Steelz, Tessa Blanchard, Mila Moore, Victoria Crawford, Myla Grace, Elayna Black, Harley Hudson, and Rosemary in a Number One Contenders Battle Royal at the aforementioned February 13 pay-per-view event.

Another title will be up for grabs tonight, as Leon Slater puts the X-Division Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against AJ Francis at TNA Final Resolution on February 15, 2025 when he defends against Nic Nemeth. Slater and Nemeth have crossed paths with one another on several occasions over the course of the past few weeks in tag team matches, with the most recent one being last Thursday's edition of "Thursday Night iMPACT" when Nic and Ryan Nemeth emerged victorious against Slater and TNA World Champion Mike Santana.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy will find out who their next challengers are for the TNA World Tag Team Championship is, as The Righteous' Vincent and Dutch, Sinner and Saint's Judas Icarus and Travis Williams, Rich Swann and BDE, and The System's Bear Bronson and Brian Myers. While The Righteous and The Hardys have formed something of an alliance over the last couple of weeks, they came up short to Bronson, Myers, and their stablemates Cedric Alexander and Eddie Edwards in the main event last Thursday.

Speaking of said main event, The System launched an attack on The Hardys and The Righteous in the moments that followed their victory. Moose may have looked to come to the aid of the four men, but was overpowered by The System until Alisha Edwards made a plea to the group to back down from Moose. Following such, Moose will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share as he continues his quest to take down The System for kicking him and JDC out a handful of weeks ago.

The aforementioned Santana will also be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share, as will The Elegance Brand's Ash By Elegance, The Personal Concierge, Mr. Elegance, and TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance. Frankie Kazarian will additionally be bringing back "The King's Speech With Frankie Kazarian" as he hosts Elijah on his talk show.