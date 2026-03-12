TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Results 3/12 - Moose Faces Cedric Alexander In An Atlanta Street Fight & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night iMPACT" on March 12, 2026, coming to you from the Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Atlanta, Georgia!

Moose promised to take down members of The System one-by-one during last Thursday's edition of "Thursday Night iMPACT" as Alisha Edwards stood by his side, starting with Cedric Alexander in an Atlanta Street Fight before he faces Brian Myers, Bear Bronson, and Eddie Edwards. Tonight, he will be starting his quest as he takes on Alexander in said Atlanta Street Fight.

AJ Francis will be competing in his first match since scoring a win against Mance Warner via disqualification on the February 26 episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT" as he squares off with Elijah. After Frankie Kazarain invited Elijah as a guest on his talk show "The King's Speech" and a verbal confrontation between the two men ensued, they were interrupted when Francis appeared with The Hometown Man in hand on the entrance ramp and chokeslammed him off the entrance ramp.

Although Sinner and Saint's Travis Williams and Judas Icarus look to become the Number One Contenders to Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy's TNA World Tag Team Championship in a Four-Way Match, they came up short to eventual winners Bear Bronson and Brian Myers of The System. Tonight, Williams and Icarus still have the chance to get their hands on The Hardys when both teams collide with one another in the ring.

Elsewhere, TNA International Champion Trey Miguel, BDE, and Rich Swann came face-to-face backstage with Order 4 last Thursday during a tense verbal altercation that also involved Jada Stone. Following such, Order 4 members Mustafa Ali, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch will be going head-to-head with Miguel, BDE, and Swann.

Additionally, Ricky Sosa will be making his first ever appearance on "Thursday Night iMPACT" when he takes on an opponent who has yet to be announced. Freshly reinstated TNA star Steve Maclin also has something on his mind to share as he prepares to challenge Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship at TNA Sacrifice on March 27.