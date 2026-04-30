TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Results 4/30 - TNA International Championship On The Line, Six Woman Tag Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night iMPACT" on April 30, 2026, coming to you live from the Upstate Medical University Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse, New York!

Mustafa Ali of Order 4 promised an Open Challenge to anyone who wished to receive a shot at his TNA International Championship on both the current TNA Wrestling roster and talent from across the world on the April 16 episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT". Following such, he will be putting his title on the line tonight as he defends against Adam Brooks who has wrestled across the world in promotions across the world including Melbourne City Wrestling, CMLL, CZW, PWG, PROGRESS Wrestling, and Ring of Honor.

Allie will be competing in a TNA Wrestling ring for the first time since taking part in a Six Woman Tag Team Match on the March 8, 2019 episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT" as she joins forces with Rosemary and Mara Sadè to take on The Diamond Collective's Tessa Blanchard, Mila Moore, and Victoria Crawford. Rosemary previously revived Allie from the dead in the Undead Realm with Sadè later befriending them both, while The Diamond Collective looked for a route to escape elsewhere after unwillingly got trapped in The Undead Realm. The Diamond Collective managed to make their escape on April 16, but were confronted by Allie, Rosemary, and Sadè just moments later in the ringside area.

One half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions Jeff Hardy will be going head-to-head with The Righteous' Vincent. Although The Righteous turned their backs on The Hardys a few weeks ago when they blindsided Matt Hardy with a pair of attacks, The Hardys still managed to retain their TNA World Tag Team Championship against The Righteous in a Tables Match on the April 9 episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT".

Tensions between Frankie Kazarian and Elijah have been on the rise over the past several weeks, with Kazarian scoring a pair of wins against Elijah at TNA Rebellion on April 11 in singles action and in a tag team match wherein himself and AJ Francis defeated Elijah and The Home Town Man. Tonight, the two men will be meeting in the ring once again when they square off in a Walk With Elijah Match.

Speaking of The Home Town Man, he will be competing in a match of his own tonight as he goes head-to-head with Mr. Elegance of The Elegance Brand in singles competition. Both men were featured in competition a handful of weeks ago, with Mr. Elegance emerged victorious against Mike Jackson on the March 19 edition of "Thursday Night iMPACT" while The Home Town Man came up short to AJ Francis on the April 2 episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT".

Additionally, Leon Slater will be making an appearance on tonight's show as he continues his quest to break Austin Aries' 298 day reign and become the longest ever reigning TNA X-Division Champion on May 15.