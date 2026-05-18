Backstage Update On When Stephanie Vaquer's WWE Return Is Expected

Stephanie Vaquer has had a rough few weeks. She lost the WWE Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 42. Vaquer hasn't been seen on WWE television since she was taken out by Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the April 27 edition of "Raw". The angle was to write her off TV due to suffering a legitimate injury with a second degree high ankle sprain.

There were conflicting reports on how long "La Primera" would be out of action. Some had hoped she'd be back before SummerSlam while another timeline was six weeks. It looks like she could be back even sooner. According to PWI Insider Elite, Vaquer is expected to be back in the mix by Clash in Italy weekend. She could potentially be on "Raw" tonight, but they haven't heard if she is in town yet.

This is the first time that Vaquer has missed time in WWE due to injury since she signed in 2024. She was Women's World Champion for 210 days going into WrestleMania 42 after winning the vacant title in September 2025. In "NXT", Vaquer held both the NXT Women's North American Championship and the Women's Championship.