Garrett Borden, Son Of Sting, Makes Pro Wrestling Debut At AEW Star's Indie Event

Over the last year, many within wrestling have been keeping an eye on Steven Borden, the song of wrestling icon and AEW star Sting. The former college football player made his in-ring debut last fall after training with AEW stars such as Darby Allin and FTR, and has since worked several dark matches for AEW and indie promotions such as DEFY and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling. And it appears his foray into wrestling has inspired his brother, Garrett, to give it a shot himself.

In an early Monday morning post on X, account JJA Sport Studio posted video footage of Garrett Borden working what appears to be his first wrestling match recently for the Rhodes Wrestling Association, a Texas indie promotion run by AEW star Dustin Rhodes. The one and a half minute clip showed Garrett wrestling Brandon Barretta, who he hit with a clothesline and a series of Sting Splashes, before defeating Barretta with a Torture Rack style Samoan Drop, perhaps done in homage to his father's former tag partner Lex Luger.

Garrett Borden, the elder son of Sting, scores the win in his debut at Rhodes Wrestling Academy's Final Reckoning #AEW #GarrettBorden pic.twitter.com/mFJGmGPhyD — JJA Sport Studio (@jjasportstudio) May 18, 2026

There had been no hints that Garrett would be following his father or brother into the wrestling business, or had begun training, prior to this match. It's unclear whether Garrett has been training with Rhodes, who also operates the Rhodes Wrestling Academy, though his wife, Kaetlyn Borden, trained under Rhodes at the school, and competed under the name Jael for the Rhodes Wrestling Association, Ring of Honor, and other promotions before taking a behind-the-scenes job with AEW.

Garrett's previous involvement in wrestling included being part of an angle involving Sting and Jeff Jarrett in TNA back in the mid-2000s, and supporting his father during Sting's retirement tour in 2024, which led to him and Steven being attacked by the Young Bucks. The duo got their revenge during Sting's retirement match at Revolution, with Steven dressing as Wolfpack Sting and Garrett as Surfer Sting to attack the Bucks at the start of the match.