Sting's Son Steven Borden To Debut At Event Featuring AEW's Darby Allin, Killer Kross

During Sting's final match at AEW Revolution 2024, his sons, Garrett and Steven, both made their way down to the ring, donning his "Surfer Sting" Great American Bash 1990 attire and his red Wolfpac "Crow" Sting attire respectively. As previously reported, Sting's younger son, Steven, is training to follow in his father's footsteps and his first match has been announced.

According to a press release for the upcoming 52W Hardway show in New York City has revealed that Borden will be performing a live match alongside Darby Allin and former WWE talent Killer Kross. Additionally, the show will include others like AR Fox, Sid Ellington, Kiran Grey, Timothy Thatcher, and surprise musical performances. The aforementioned show is further described as an art exhibition, which will feature drawings by Raymond Pettibon and his lifelong love for pro wrestling, and that all the bouts for the show have been organized by Allin to spotlight all the wrestlers involved.

During a podcast appearance late last year, Allin commented on Borden's progress in training and noted that neither party intended to rush him. Based on this, it seems that they intend to have second-generation wrestler try his hand in front of a smaller audience before likely debuting elsewhere. So far, it's unclear whether he'll don face paint like his father, or instead create his own character. In the past, Borden chose football over pro wrestling, despite having good things to say about Sting's legacy in pro wrestling, but his participation in his father's final match has seemingly swayed him to try to follow in his father's footsteps.