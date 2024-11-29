AEW's Darby Allin Provides An Update On Sting's Son's Progress As A Wrestler

Pro wrestling legend Sting retired from in-ring competition earlier this year at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, where he and Darby Allin went out as one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Notably, Sting's sons, Garrett and Steve Jr. accompanied him to the ring and took part in the match as two former iterations of his gimmick, and following the experience, Steve Jr. has begun training to follow his father into pro wrestling.

In a recent interview with the "Down Under The Ring Podcast," Allin was asked about Steve Jr.'s progress in his wrestling journey.

"See, the thing is Steven — his son — is actually training a lot and so ... it all depends, man," he noted. "Those are big shoes to follow, like, you know? Time is of the essence with that one, you don't want to rush anybody."

Allin explained that rushing Steve Jr. to make his debut might appear nepotistic, adding that they want him to feel he has earned his opportunity and that it is well-deserved.

"The Icon" recently commented on his retirement, explaining how he was pushed to retire while with WWE but admitted that he was okay with it at the time. He then noted how a phone call from Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes got him back in, which would eventually lead to sharing his final retirement with his sons. He also said that while he misses the roar of the crowd, that would not be enough to lure him out of retirement this time.

