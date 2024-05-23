Sting's Son Reportedly Training To Be A Professional Wrestler

WWE Hall of Famer and former AEW World Tag Team Champion Sting retired earlier this year, wrestling his last match not only alongside Darby Allin but also his sons Steven and Garrett. Sting's sons dressed up as versions of their father's past, with Garrett playing "Surfer Sting" and Steven playing "Wolfpac Sting," and it seems getting in the ring has lit a fire for the business under at least one of them.

Fightful Select is reporting that Steven Borden is currently training with Allin for a possible career in professional wrestling. Allin revealed the information in an interview set to be released on Thursday. Allin has a ring in his backyard, and the appearance at AEW Revolution inspired Sting's scion to pursue wrestling training — Steven is said to be sleeping in Darby's front yard in a tent while he trains. Steven, a college football player, had previously said he was hesitant about joining pro wrestling, calling his future in the business "murky," but had noted the emotional high"he got from performing for fans.

Sting and Allin were ultimately successful at Revolution thanks to the help from the Bordens, defeating Matt and Nick Jackson in Sting's final match. Sting and Allin then relinquished their World Tag Team Championship, which ended up back in the hands of The Jacksons at AEW Dynasty after they defeated FTR in a ladder match for the vacant titles, thanks to an assist by the returning Jack Perry. Allin, meanwhile, recently returned from nursing multiple injuries to join Team AEW in Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday.

