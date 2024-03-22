Meet The Icon Sting's Sons Steve And Garrett

The eldest of the two brothers, Garrett Borden has managed to develop a fairly substantial following online, especially after the events of Revolution. Garrett attended Azusa Pacific University, a top Christian college in Southern California, where he would eventually go on to play for the school's football team as a fullback, and has continued to be athletic outside of his other passion; his YouTube channel.

Garrett uploads videos to his channel "KOTHAS," where he mainly focuses on posting content related to the video game "Destiny 2," but has noted he would like to branch out and explore other games such as "Dark Souls." Garrett even took to his YouTube channel in the aftermath of Revolution to explain why he hadn't been uploading as many videos, revealing that he wanted to get in the best possible shape for his dad's retirement match as he knew he would be on camera and wanted to look good. He also explained how proud he is of his dad, and how incredible it was seeing how many people congratulated his dad for everything he has done for them, while also calling Darby Allin "the craziest human he's ever met in his entire life."

Despite his appearance at Revolution, that wasn't technically the first time Garrett has gotten involved in the world of wrestling. Back in 2007, he was brought in to his dad's feud with Kurt Angle in TNA, where on an episode of "Impact," Angle sent a video to the Impact Zone showing him stalking Garrett at a football training session, before confronting him in the parking lot. Even with this cameo, it wasn't enough to convert him into a professional wrestler.