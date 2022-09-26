Sting's Sons Found Their Calling On The Gridiron

It's not uncommon for children of professional wrestlers to follow in their parent's footsteps: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino, and dozens of other former champions followed their parents into the ring. But one WWE Hall of Famer instead saw his two sons shy away from the squared circle.

Garrett Borden and Steven Borden Jr. both opted to play football, unlike their father, Steve Borden, who most wrestling fans know simply as "Sting." Sting, a six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion and four-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion, had his two sons with his first wife, Sue Borden.

Although Garrett, Sting's oldest son, once found himself in the middle of his father's 2007 TNA feud with Kurt Angle, when Angle attacked the high schooler after football practice, it wasn't enough to persuade Garrett into becoming a wrestler. Rather, he went on to play fullback for Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, California.