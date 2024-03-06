Sting's Son Shares Pic Mid-Stinger Splash From AEW Revolution 2024

For his final match, WWE Hall of Famer Sting had back up from his sons Steven and Garrett, who both dressed as different eras of their father's career, with Garrett portraying Surfer Sting and Steven portraying Wolfpac Sting. Steven took to X (formerly Twitter) to poke fun at the immense height he achieved while hitting AEW EVP Matt Jackson with a Stinger Splash. "Do not shame your dad, do not shame your dad, do not shame your dad. *jumps*," Borden wrote, captioning photos of him in mid-air.

"Do not shame your dad, do not shame your dad, do not shame your dad" *jumps* pic.twitter.com/WLGIq2WLYu — Steven Borden (@StevenBorden85) March 6, 2024

AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette joked the height should get him some kind of AEW contract, to which Steven replied with an anecdote about a friend reading a tweet that said "dude's been holding that jump in for 20 years." Steven and Garrett's inclusion in Sting's final match, which saw their father team with Darby Allin to defeat The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Team Match, was an emotional surprise, even bringing WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray to tears.

Sting's career was so monumental that even WWE paid tribute to him, with broadcaster Michael Cole wishing Sting a happy retirement on Monday's "WWE Raw." While he has retired from in-ring competition, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion has said he would be open to a conversation about staying around AEW in a non-wrestling capacity, though Sting noted he has no interest in being a manager, so any non-wrestling role would have to be behind the scenes.