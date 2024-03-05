Sting Gets Shout-Out From Michael Cole On WWE Raw Following AEW Revolution Retirement

"The Icon" and his iconic final match on AEW Revolution on Sunday got a shout-out on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw."

On commentary, Michael Cole acknowledged Sting during the beginning of match pitting Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER against Dominik Mysterio. Cole said that he and WWE wanted to send congratulations to "another great champion."

"After nearly 40 years the great Sting has retired from professional wrestling," Cole said. "Thanks for the memories. Congratulations to Sting."

Co-commentator Pat McAfee also mentioned that Sting's match "last night" — he and Darby Allin defended the AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks at Revolution on Sunday — was "absolutely epic."

Sting and Allin successfully defended the titles at Revolution, sending Sting into retirement as a champion. The tag titles were vacated due to Sting's departure and there will be a tournament to crown new champions moving forward. Sting, who first won national fame in World Championship Wrestling, did not initially sign with the then-WWF when Vince McMahon bought out WCW. He did sign with WWE in 2014 following a run in TNA, making his first appearance at Survivor Series that year and wretling his debut match for the company at WrestleMania 31. His final match for WWE was at Night of Champions in 2015, when he suffered a neck injury during a match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins.

Sting headlined the WWE Hall of Fame Class in 2016, where he announced his retirement. However, "The Icon" was cleared to compete in 2020 and signed with AEW, where he went undefeated prior to his actual retirement.