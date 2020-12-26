For many years wrestling fans would ask, "Who is the biggest wrestling star to never work for WWE?" And that answer would usually be a 13-time WCW champion named Sting. The Stinger had talks about joining WWE several times once WCW was bought out in 2001, but nothing ever materialized until 2014.

Sting talked about finally joining WWE after being with the enemy for so many years when he joined AEW Unrestricted.

"With the whole Monday Night War thing, you don't know how the WWE Universe will take to me and all the guys. It was good," Sting said of his WWE reception. "It was the same kind of a deal [as AEW] where I was snuck in everywhere and hidden until the last possible moment. Then I show up and the guys were watching on the monitors and some of them saw me walking through. It was the same kind of a scene and it was pretty cool. And then the crowd did receive me and that was a relief. I felt like, 'Well, I've done just about everything there is to do here.' And I had fun, they treated me good."

Sting had just four matches in WWE but was still inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame due to his accomplishments outside of the promotion. However, he was a bit hesitant to be inducted into the HOF and he explained why.

"I was reluctant to do it because I was still scheduled to work and wrestle. I said to Triple H, 'Listen, I'm still wrestling.' He says, 'Yeah, but we think it's still gonna be good. Just because you're inducted doesn't mean you're retiring or it's over,'" recalled Sting.

"I go, 'Ok, I can do that.' So, I did it."

