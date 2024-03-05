Bully Ray Details Getting 'Choked Up' During Sting's AEW Revolution 2024 Entrance

AEW Revolution 2024 saw Sting ride off into the sunset following his Tornado Tag match with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks in the main event. One of the most memorable moments of the entire match happened before the bell had even rang, as a video package played showing Sting watch clips from his career, before making his entrance to Metallica's "Seek and Destroy," while his two sons were dressed as his Surfer and Wolfpac incarnations.

During a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray gave his thoughts on Sting's last match, and admitted that he got a bit emotional watching The Icon make his entrance for the final time. "For me, it gave me goosebumps and choked me up just a little bit," Ray said. "I got to be a part of that show when I never thought I would be. To me that was a personal moment knowing I got to be a part of Sting's career."

Ray was able to share the ring with The Icon on multiple occasions during their time together in TNA, which included them fighting over the TNA World Championship between 2011 and 2013, making the presentation from AEW hit home that much more. "From the fan in me, I'm watching, I'm enjoying, I'm loving the package, the match is just a car crash, go out guns blazing. But the professional in me, knowing I got to be a small part of his career, in which we were able to do some really great business together, really resonated with me. So I'm so happy for the guy it's not even funny."

