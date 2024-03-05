Sting Addresses The Possibility Of Staying With AEW In Non-Wrestling Role

After a career that spanned almost 40 years, Sting finally retired at the weekend's AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The end of the show saw Sting being showered with chants and applause from the fans in attendance for all his work in AEW and beyond, but is there a chance they could see him in AEW again?

Speaking at the AEW Revolution post-show media scrum, he was asked what his plans are now that he is officially retired, and whether there is a chance that he could find a non-wrestling role in AEW.

"Tony [Khan] has mentioned me staying on board in some form or fashion, we haven't really worked anything out there yet," Sting said. "I'm sure we'll have some sort of conversation, and I'm saying ... maybe. We'll see what happens. I have no interest in being a manager or anything like that, or an agent. I don't want to do any of that kind of stuff, so I'm not sure what I could offer."

Khan jumped in by saying that the door will always be open for Sting in AEW, whether it's for a role backstage or just to visit. However, the AEW CEO made it very clear that he would love to have "The Stinger" around on a regular basis given how much he has enjoyed being around him over the past three years. Sting's response was very simple: "I'm willing to have a talk."

"The Icon" hung up his boots following AEW Revolution 2024 where he and Darby Allin managed to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships in a violent Tornado Tag match against The Young Bucks.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.