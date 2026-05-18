Bully Ray Believes Rocky Could Inspire Cody Rhodes Vs. GUNTHER At WWE Clash In Italy

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to defend his title against GUNTHER at Clash in Italy, and there are many fans who believe the "Career Killer" needs to score a big win to keep his momentum going. One of those people is Bully Ray, who explained on "Busted Open Radio" he believes the "Rocky" movies could inspire the match, giving GUNTHER the win in Turin to set up a bigger story.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that he wants GUNTHER to take all hope, as well as the title, away from Rhodes, a la "Rocky." He said that the character's loss made you want to see the second film, because he fought so hard, that you believed in him.

"Even when he thought he couldn't, we get that moment in time that makes every man in the world want to go out and fight," he explained. "It's when Adrian looks at him and says, 'There's only one I thing I want you to do for me. Win.' ...Hope has been restored. Now we want to pay money to watch 'Rocky II' to see Rocky win. I want all of the hope to be taken away from Cody... I want to see Brandi tell him 'win.' Or I want to see someone tell him 'win.'"

Bully Ray said he wants to see Rhodes choked out on the remaining episodes of "SmackDown," as well as in Italy, to see the hope leave his eyes and make Rhodes question himself. He said the loss won't impact Rhodes, because his fans will rally behind him, but if GUNTHER fails to win the title, he loses some of his luster.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.