Randy Orton On His WWE Absence Amid Injury Reports: 'Just Trying To Enjoy My Summer'

Randy Orton hasn't been seen on WWE television since losing to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 42, and over the weekend a new report emerged about his health status. On Saturday, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that Orton has been dealing with a significant back injury, claiming it's the reason he didn't defeat Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania as he required time off to recover. However, Orton provided an update on his absence the following day after the report, taking to social media to shut down the severity of the rumors regarding a potential injury.

"Lmao just milking it guys, leave me alone I'm trying to enjoy my summer before I come back and take that #15"

Lmao just milking it guys, leave me alone I'm trying to enjoy my summer before I come back and take that #15 https://t.co/dG49ObenGJ — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 17, 2026

At this time, it remains to be seen if Orton is legitimately hurt with the injury not being as serious as initially expected, or if "The Viper" just wanted time off after WrestleMania. For years, Orton has dealt with many back issues, with one particular injury keeping him out of action for 18 months before his iconic return at Survivor Series 2023. Last week, Orton was also advertised for the May 29 episode of "WWE SmackDown," which will take place in Barcelona, Spain ahead of Clash in Italy two days later.

Additionally, Orton will not be joined by Pat McAfee upon his return, as the former NFL punter was originally revealed to be the "Legend Killer's" mystery ally ahead of WrestleMania, but promised to leave professional wrestling forever if Orton lost to Rhodes.