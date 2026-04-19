Cody Rhodes Retains, Randy Orton-Pat McAfee Alliance Fails At WWE WrestleMania 42
Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes came up together in the ring: first, as The Legacy, then, as allies during Rhodes' second WWE run, and now, in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 42 Saturday, where both of them clashed in bitter conflict for Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship. With Pat McAfee in his corner, Orton attempted to further his legacy, but unfortunately for "The Viper," his dreams would not come at the cost of Rhodes' name.
Saturday was never going to be easy for Rhodes — not when McAfee jumped the bell ring to help Orton beat Rhodes down. Luckily, the McAfee problem was quickly put through the announce table by a ringside Jelly Roll, who helped Rhodes even the odds with an elbow drop. McAfee was taken out on a stretcher, and it was merely Rhodes, Orton, and their two decades' worth of history together left in the ring.
After a few minutes of classic wrestling, Orton's lower back began ailing him. Nevertheless, Orton put the pressure on Rhodes with a headlock, but Rhodes responded with a One-Legged Boston Crab. Rhodes continued to widen the gap between him, but a crotch-first trip onto the top turnbuckle allowed for Orton to stage a comeback. Orton led the Superplex from the top rope, but his lower back flared up in pain as he hissed through his teeth.
Orton begged for mercy, but Rhodes showed no mercy. As blood poured from Orton's face, Rhodes nailed him with a Disaster Kick. Rhodes, with Orton's blood on his chest, landed a Rope-Hung DDT, but "The Viper" played possum. Life surged back into Orton as he landed a Cross-Rhodes, but Rhodes kicked out. Rhodes landed an RKO of his own, but to no avail.
Orton's title dreams bleed out in Vegas
Blood obscured Orton's eyes, and he struck referee Charles Robinson with an RKO. Orton attempted to capitalize with a low blow, but Rhodes stopped him mid-strike, and returned the favor. Orton sunk to Rhodes' feet, but when Rhodes attempted a Cody Cutter, Orton responded with an RKO to bust Rhodes open. To Las Vegas' shock, McAfee, in a neck brace and referee shirt, ran to make the count, but when Rhodes kicked out at two, Orton backstabbed his accomplice with another RKO. The betrayal opened the door for Rhodes to land a Cross-Rhodes, and with a three-count, the battle was done.
The war, it seems, is far from over. As Rhodes wearily celebrated, Orton snatched the title from Rhodes, and struck his bloody friend. Allegiant Stadium watched in shocked silence as Orton geared up in the corner, and landed a Punt Kick to turn Rhodes' bleach blonde into eye-catching shades of pink and red. The champion laid broken, and the challenger walked off.
With this defense, Rhodes is set to continue his third Undisputed WWE Championship run, clocking in at 44 days and counting. Rhodes dethroned Drew McIntyre for the title on the March 6 episode of "WWE SmackDown," with help from fellow WrestleMania victor Jacob Fatu.