Cody Rhodes Retains, Randy Orton-Pat McAfee Alliance Fails At WWE WrestleMania 42

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes came up together in the ring: first, as The Legacy, then, as allies during Rhodes' second WWE run, and now, in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 42 Saturday, where both of them clashed in bitter conflict for Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship. With Pat McAfee in his corner, Orton attempted to further his legacy, but unfortunately for "The Viper," his dreams would not come at the cost of Rhodes' name.

Saturday was never going to be easy for Rhodes — not when McAfee jumped the bell ring to help Orton beat Rhodes down. Luckily, the McAfee problem was quickly put through the announce table by a ringside Jelly Roll, who helped Rhodes even the odds with an elbow drop. McAfee was taken out on a stretcher, and it was merely Rhodes, Orton, and their two decades' worth of history together left in the ring.

After a few minutes of classic wrestling, Orton's lower back began ailing him. Nevertheless, Orton put the pressure on Rhodes with a headlock, but Rhodes responded with a One-Legged Boston Crab. Rhodes continued to widen the gap between him, but a crotch-first trip onto the top turnbuckle allowed for Orton to stage a comeback. Orton led the Superplex from the top rope, but his lower back flared up in pain as he hissed through his teeth.

Orton begged for mercy, but Rhodes showed no mercy. As blood poured from Orton's face, Rhodes nailed him with a Disaster Kick. Rhodes, with Orton's blood on his chest, landed a Rope-Hung DDT, but "The Viper" played possum. Life surged back into Orton as he landed a Cross-Rhodes, but Rhodes kicked out. Rhodes landed an RKO of his own, but to no avail.