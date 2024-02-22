WWE Star Randy Orton Details Struggles With Back Issues, Injuries

Following a lengthy stint away from the ring, Randy Orton returned to action at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames last November. Before that, Orton had been out since May 2022 dealing with a severe back injury. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the WWE star detailed the immense pain he was dealing with regularly prior to taking time off.

"Before I left, I'd got to the point where [Matt] Riddle had done everything he could for me as a tag partner," Orton said. "I could barely stand for a long amount of time. Taking my kids trick-or-treating that Halloween, I would have to sit in between the houses because I just couldn't be on my feet that long."

For some time, Orton believed that a cortisone shot would be enough to allow him to keep going in the ring. After receiving an MRI, however, Orton was told that the shot wouldn't be enough as the damage to his back was just too severe. Additionally, it was deemed that other options such as an ablation procedure would not be enough to fix the problems.

"I had stenosis, degeneration all over my lower spine, and a slipping disc," Orton continued. "Every time I extended my spine, it would slip and press on those nerves. I couldn't sit and take a s**t without pain shooting down my legs or my feet going numb. I couldn't stand. There were times when I'd move and end up on the floor."