Randy Orton Advertised For Upcoming International Episode Of WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton hasn't been seen on WWE programming since WrestleMania 42 when he failed to defeat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of night one, but it seems like his return could be on the horizon with one of his future appearances being revealed.

Two days before Clash in Italy at the end of the month, "WWE SmackDown" is coming to Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain on Friday, May 29, and "The Viper" is listed as one of the stars who is advertised for the event. With there being over two weeks before Clash in Italy, Orton's return to WWE television could happen as early as this Friday's "SmackDown" if there's plans for him to be involved in a feud heading into the event, otherwise, the episode in Barcelona is the only show he's advertised for.

At the end of WrestleMania 42 night one, Orton was seen delivering the Punt Kick to Rhodes after their title match, but it remains to be seen if he will immediately continue his feud with the champion as GUNTHER seems to be next in line to challenge "The American Nightmare." Additionally, Orton had been aligned with Pat McAfee going into WrestleMania, but after the former NFL punter promised to leave wrestling forever if Rhodes retained the title, the "Apex Predator" will return without the sports analyst by his side.

Along with Orton, Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, Tiffany Stratton, GUNTHER, Jade Cargill, and Trick Williams are also advertised for the May 29 episode of "SmackDown" in Barcelona.