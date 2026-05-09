GUNTHER Joins WWE SmackDown, Appears Set For Title Match With Cody Rhodes At Italy PLE

After attacking the champion on last week's episode, GUNTHER is officially a member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster as of this week, and he's also seemingly set to take on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Clash in Italy on May 31. It was revealed on Friday's edition of the blue brand that Paul Heyman, who owed GUNTHER a favor after GUNTHER took on, and defeated, Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 42, set up the match and the "Ring General's" move to Friday nights.

GUNTHER met General Manager Nick Aldis and Heyman in Aldis' office, where Aldis handed him a contract. Before GUNTHER could sign, Rhodes' music hit, and Heyman went out to meet the "American Nightmare," contract in hand. Heyman explained that it's a contract for a title match, just not in Jacksonville, Florida for "SmackDown." He said it was for a match at Clash in Italy.

Heyman explained he's not an advocate for GUNTHER, he just owed him a favor, and that was it. The favor was only to set up the match, however, and Rhodes will need to get the signature from GUNTHER himself. Rhodes asked if Heyman was out of options, with Brock Lesnar retired and Roman Reigns and CM Punk wanting nothing to do with him.

The former "Wiseman" said it wasn't him running out of options, and GUNTHER slid in the ring to attack Rhodes. The segment ended with the men staring each other down, GUNTHER outside of the ring, with the contract for the match not yet officially signed.