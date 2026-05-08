WWE SmackDown Results 5/8 - Women's US Championship On The Line, GUNTHER Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on May 8, 2026, coming to you live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida!

Tiffany Stratton will be putting the Women's United States Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning Giulia as titleholder on the April 24 episode of "WWE SmackDown" as she defends against Giulia's ally Kiana James. Stratton and James have met in singles competition on "SmackDown" on two other occasions on the October 24, 2025 episode of "SmackDown" and the March 13 episode of the show, with Stratton emerging as the victor both times.

Jacob Fatu will be challenging Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship tomorrow night at WWE Backlash. Before he does, he will be appearing in the opening moments of tonight's show with something on his mind to share. Not only did Fatu and Reigns this past Monday on "WWE Raw" during a Backlash Contract signing that ended in a physical brawl between both men, but Fatu also encountered Reigns' allies The Usos during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown" moments after inadvertently helping MFT's Solo Sikoa and Talla Tonga win a match against them by taking out Talla with a crossbody off the barricades.

Speaking of Talla, he will be competing in a match of his own tonight as he takes on one half of the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest. Priest's tag team partner R-Truth has gotten the pair several defenses of their WWE Tag Team Championship over the course of the last several weeks, including last Friday when the pair retained against Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will be joining forces with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair to square off against Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid, and Fallon Henley. After Jayne emerged victorious against Flair in singles action last Friday thanks to assistance from Henley and Reid, Ripley came to Flair and Bliss' aid when Fatal Influence blindsided them with a post-match attack.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes scored a win against Ricky Saints last Friday, but GUNTHER unexpectedly blindsided him with an attack just moments later and left Rhodes laid out with a sleeper. Following such, GUNTHER will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.

Additionally, United States Champion Trick Williams will be holding a funeral for The Gingerbread Man after his Backlash opponent Sami Zayn took out The Gingerbread Man with an attack and he was helped to the back by medical officials.