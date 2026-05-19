Jacob Fatu Challenges Roman Reigns To Tribal Combat On WWE Raw, Reigns Accepts

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu are set for the third-ever Tribal Combat match in WWE history as their intense feud continues on. The pair, alongside the Usos, opened Monday's edition of "WWE Raw."

Fatu called out Reigns, but instead, Jimmy and Jey Uso came out. Their interaction quickly led to a brawl, with Fatu locking in the Tongan Death Grip on Jimmy, but Jey nailed him with a chair shot. Reigns' music then hit and he made his way down to the ring to confront Fatu with right hands.

Reigns tried to hit a Superman Punch, but Fatu got the Tongan Death Grip locked in on him instead. The Usos beat down Fatu and tangled him up in the ropes, where he was hit with multiple Superman Punches and double superkicks from his cousins. They untangled Fatu, only for Reigns to hit him with a spear, leaving Fatu laying in the ring.

"Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce came out, looking to fire Fatu after he failed to acknowledge Reigns, as was the deal following their Backlash match, but Fatu interrupted him by getting on the microphone and challenging Reigns to a Tribal Combat match. Reigns quickly accepted, and on commentary, Michael Cole mused that the match could take place at Clash in Italy, and the match was later confirmed for that PLE.