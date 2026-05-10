Jacob Fatu Chokes Out Roman Reigns After Controversial Loss At WWE Backlash 2026

Roman Reigns is still World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Jacob Fatu at WWE Backlash, but it was Fatu still standing at the end of the night after fighting off officials to lock in the Tongan Death Grip over and over on Reigns.

Shortly into the match, Fatu went for a suicide dive, but when he got to the champion, locked in the Tongan Death Grip. He slammed Reigns into the ring post, but let the hold go, as if firing a warning shot. Fatu dominated Reigns, but played to the crowd for a little too long and when he went for the splash in the corner, Reigns got out of the way and regained the upper hand. Fatu kicked out of a Superman Punch at one, stunning the champion.

Reigns hit a second Superman Punch, but Fatu kicked out at two. Back on the outside, Fatu power bombed Reigns through the commentary desk, which didn't take him out for long, as he hit a spear back in the ring. Fatu avoided the Superman Punch with a Samoan Drop, followed by the Mighty Moonsault. Reigns got his knees up to avoid a Swanton, but walked right into the Tongan Death Grip and almost passed out in the hold.

Reigns fought out of the hold and squashed Fatu into the referee in the corner, then hit three Superman Punches and a spear, but Fatu still kicked out. Fatu rose up and locked in the Death Grip, but Reigns hung on to the referee before ripping off the turnbuckle pad. Reigns rammed Fatu into it, then hit a spear for the win.

After the match, Fatu snapped and locked in the hold once again. He hit the referee with a Samoan Drop and kept locking in the hold as officials ran down to try and get him off Reigns.