WWE Backlash Results 5/9 - Two Titles On The Line, Seth Rollins Faces Bron Breakker

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Backlash on May 9, 2026, coming to you live from the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida at a special start time of 6 PM ET!

Roman Reigns will be putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning CM Punk at Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 42 on April 19 as he defends against Jacob Fatu. Despite being family members, Fatu threw out the challenge to tonight's match on the April 20 episode of "WWE Raw" as Reigns was flanked by his cousins Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. Reigns subsequently chose to accept the following week on the April 27 episode of "Raw" following a verbal confrontation between the two men that ended in Fatu leaving Reigns laid out with several headbutts and a submission hold.

After being dethroned as United States Champion by Trick Williams at Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 42 on April 19, Sami Zayn will have the chance to win the gold once again as he challenges Williams for the United States Championship. With Williams previously having mocked Zayn by calling him a gingerbread man, Zayn disguised himself in a gingerbread costume on the April 24 episode of "WWE SmackDown" to crack a candy cane across Williams' spine. Zayn brought back the gingerbread man on the May 1 episode of "SmackDown", leaving him laid out with an attack in the ring, forcing medical officials to escort him to the back, and Williams to host a funeral for him on the May 8 episode of "SmackDown".

Since being kicked out of The Vision a few months ago, former leader Seth Rollins has vowed to seek his retribution on the group and has had his eye on Bron Breakker. Tonight, Rollins will have his chance to do so when he goes head-to-head with Breakker. With Breakker having left Rollins laid out with a spear on April 20 in the midst of a brawl between Rollins, The Vision, and The Street Profits, Breaker and Rollins once again came face-to-face in a verbal confrontation on April 27 during which Rollins threw out the challenge to tonight's match as a means for Breakker to prove that he's a main event player.

Former friends turned foes IYO SKY and Asuka will be colliding with one another in a grudge match. Although SKY answered a Women's Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge that Becky Lynch had issued on April 27, Asuka ensured that SKY would not become the new titleholder by costing her and leaving her laid out in the ring with a kick and the Asuka Lock in the moments that followed the title match.

Danhausen will be joining forces with a mystery tag team partner to take on The Miz and Kit Wilson. With Danhausen shown to have broken into The Miz's house for a day of fun on the April 24 episode of "SmackDown", The Miz and Wilson looked to try outsmarting Danhausen on May 1 by leaving a briefcase of baby powder to spray out at him under the guise of being free money. While Danhausen ultimately was the one to outsmart the pair by making actual money appear and having the baby powder spray into The Miz and Wilson's faces, The Miz and Wilson got their retribution later that same night by having The Miz pretend to choose if he would align with Wilson or Danhausen so that they could attack him in the ring.

Additionally, John Cena will be making an appearance on tonight's show after promising on his X page that he has some history making news to share with the WWE Universe.