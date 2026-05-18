AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/13/2026

Throughout most of this year, "AEW Dynamite" has managed to draw over 600,000 viewers per week, but since the beginning of May the program's totals have started to dip below that threshold, with last Wednesday's episode recording the lowest viewership for the show since January.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "Dynamite" averaged 585,000 viewers and posted a 0.10 in the key 18-49 demographic on Wednesday. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership marginally declined by 1%, while the 18-49 demo stayed even at 0.10. In addition, after facing stiff competition from NBA and NHL playoff action, "Dynamite" still managed to rank seventh for the night on cable in the 18-49 demo with game 5 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons topping the charts with a 1.56. Overall, "Dynamite's" average viewership has fallen by 7% over the past four weeks.

Although "Dynamite's" numbers have decreased over the last month, the program's viewership has improved by 2% when comparing it to last year's second quarter totals. However, the same cannot be said for the 18-49 demo, as "Dynamite" continues to struggle to draw younger viewers, with the category being down by 38% since May 2025.

This Wednesday, "Dynamite" will have the opportunity to bounce back with the episode being the go home show for Double Or Nothing this upcoming Sunday. This week's episode will also be a live three-hour special of "Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" featuring matches such as Katsuyori Shibata vs. Will Osperay, Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly and Darby Allin vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey for the AEW World Championship.