AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/15/2026

All Elite Wrestling saw a huge episode of its Wednesday night show with the April 15 edition of "AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru." Darby Allin defeated MJF for the AEW World Championship in a main event match that left fans shocked after the champ was dethroned by four coffin drops and a side headlock takeover. The match was teased after Allin defeated Andrade El Idolo at AEW Dynasty, leading to a bump in viewership for the April 15 show.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, "Dynamite" was fourth on cable for the night in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic. The show drew 710,000 viewers, a nine percent increase from 654,000 viewers the week before. The show earned a 0.12 rating in the demographic, which was down 14 percent from the previous week's 0.14.

Compared to April 2025, "Dynamite's" viewership was up 15 percent from the average 605,000 viewers. Viewership was down just one percent from the trailing four weeks average of 720,000. The rating was down 12 percent from the April 2025 average of 0.61, and down 14 percent from the trailing four weeks average of 0.14.

In addition to Allin becoming the new AEW World Champion, and an appearance from his mentor, Sting, the show also saw Willow Nightingale retain her TBS Championship over a newly-returned Kamille. Will Ospreay defeated Hechicero, and Renee Paquette interviewed Chris Jericho, and the segment broke down into a brawl with Ricochet and the Gates of Agony after Ricochet deemed Jericho's new character ""The Guy Who Get Hos A** Beat Every Week By The Demand."