AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale Overcomes Kamille

Willow Nightingale is still TBS Champion after she defeated a newly-returned Kamille, injured shoulder and all, during Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite Spring BreakThru." Kamille returned to the company at Dynasty on Sunday and she attacked the champion backstage before winning her return match on Zero Hour in quick fashion.

Nightingale took it to her challenger to start off the match, bouncing her face off the turnbuckles numerous times in attempts to get Kamille off her feet. Kamille targeted Nightingale's injured shoulder throughout the match. The champion finally got Kamille down in the corner and nailed her with a cannonball, but couldn't get her up for the Babe with the Power Bomb. Kamille almost had Nightingale pinned with a near fall off a face buster into a leg drop.

Kamille got Nightingale into an arm bar to further injure her shoulder, but Nightingale countered and got Kamille's shoulders to the mat. The champion sent Kamille face-first into the turnbuckle once again, then pinned her off a backslide to retain the TBS Championship.