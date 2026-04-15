AEW Dynamite Spring BreakThru Results 4/15 - World Title And Two Others On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru" on April 15, 2026, coming to you from the Angels of the Wind Arena in Everett, Washington!

We're coming off of Dynasty where a new TNT Champion was crowned. Kevin Knight won the Casino Gauntlet match and by doing so, he cost the Death Riders a shot at more gold. Tonight, he'll defend his new title against the one Death Rider that didn't compete at the pay-per-view: Claudio Castagnoli.

Before the Dynasty, Willow Nightingale was attacked by a returning Kamille. Kamille had an impromptu match on Zero Hour. Tonight, the "Comeback Killer" puts the TBS Championship on the line against her attacker.

After beating Andrade to become the Number One contender for the Men's World Championship, Darby Allin chose his home state to challenge the winner of MJF vs. Kenny Omega. MJF defeated Omega and will defend the title tonight against fellow pillar, Allin.