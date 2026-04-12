AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/8/2026

The April 8 episode of "AEW Dynamite" as the go-home show for the Dynasty pay-per-view that takes place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on April 12. Kenny Omega stood tall over MJF as they prepare to go one-on-one this Sunday, Will Ospreay and the United Empire created "Chaos in Canada" with their win over the Death Riders, and Willow Nightingale made a successful defense of her AEW TBS Championship against Queen Aminata.

"Dynamite" has had a lot of strong TV ratings as of late as the company gathers momentum, but that momentum slowed down with this week's episode. According to The Programming Insider and Wrestlenomics, the April 8 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 654,000 viewers, a 10% drop from the 730,000 viewers averaged seven days earlier. This week's rating is also 8% below the trailing four week average of 711,000 viewers, but is an improvement on where the company was heading into Dynasty 2025, and as always, these figures don't include those who streamed the show live on HBO MAX.

There was also a drop in the 18-49 demographic, with this week's show dropping from a 0.15 one week ago, to a 0.14 number. This is a 7% drop from the previous week, but it is a number that is 8% above the trailing four week average of 0.13. As far as the prime time cable rankings for Wednesday night are concerned, 0.14 was enough to put "Dynamite" in sixth place behind the two NBA games on ESPN, and the three hours of FOX News coverage. However, "Dynamite" did place third in the 18-34 demographic behind the NBA, and fourth in the 12-34 demographic, and fifth in the 25-54 demographic.

The company will be looking for something similar to what happened after Revolution in March where there was a big boost in viewership, but that all hangs on how successful Dynasty is this weekend.