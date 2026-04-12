AEW Dynasty 2026 Full & Final Card

The time has finally arrived, AEW Dynasty 2026 is less than 24 hours away, and fans from around the world are currently flocking to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada for another pay-per-view offering from All Elite Wrestling. April 12 is the date, the Rogers Arena is the venue, and 12 matches in total have been set in stone, with nine on the main card and three on the Zero Hour pre-show.

Headlining the show will be the AEW Men's World Championship match between MJF and Kenny Omega. Maxwell Jacob Friedman has already gotten the better of Omega's good friend Hangman Page on pay-per-view this year, but Omega is feeling better than ever after his life-or-death battle with diverticulitis, and knowing that his career is on the timer, Omega wants one more run as the champion before he can hangs up his boots. It's "The Devil" vs. "The God of Professional Wrestling," and it can genuinely go either way.

Two other Canadians who will be looking to leave Vancouver with gold around their waists are Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. They will once again take on FTR, this time for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, with their first bout taking place at All Out back in September. Cope and Cage got the win on that night, but things could pan out very differently with the gold on the line.

One of the biggest grudge matches on the show will also have a title on the line as Jon Moxley defends the AEW Continental Championship against Will Ospreay. "The Aerial Assassin" was taken out of action back at Forbidden Door in August, and has been gunning for the Death Riders since his return from neck surgery. Ospreay has already had help from his old friends in the United Empire to deal with the Death Riders, but under continental rules with no outside interference, will Ospreay be the one to dethrone Moxley?

The long standing grudge between Thekla and Jamie Hayter will also be taken to the next level at Dynasty as their match will be for "The Toxic Spider's" AEW Women's World Championship. The two women went to war at WrestleDream back in October, but since Thekla became champion she has been dominant in the women's division. However, Hayter has never forgotten about the title she had taken away from her in 2023, and to regain the gold over her newest bitter rival would be extra sweet.