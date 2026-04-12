AEW Dynasty 2026 Full & Final Card
The time has finally arrived, AEW Dynasty 2026 is less than 24 hours away, and fans from around the world are currently flocking to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada for another pay-per-view offering from All Elite Wrestling. April 12 is the date, the Rogers Arena is the venue, and 12 matches in total have been set in stone, with nine on the main card and three on the Zero Hour pre-show.
Headlining the show will be the AEW Men's World Championship match between MJF and Kenny Omega. Maxwell Jacob Friedman has already gotten the better of Omega's good friend Hangman Page on pay-per-view this year, but Omega is feeling better than ever after his life-or-death battle with diverticulitis, and knowing that his career is on the timer, Omega wants one more run as the champion before he can hangs up his boots. It's "The Devil" vs. "The God of Professional Wrestling," and it can genuinely go either way.
Two other Canadians who will be looking to leave Vancouver with gold around their waists are Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. They will once again take on FTR, this time for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, with their first bout taking place at All Out back in September. Cope and Cage got the win on that night, but things could pan out very differently with the gold on the line.
One of the biggest grudge matches on the show will also have a title on the line as Jon Moxley defends the AEW Continental Championship against Will Ospreay. "The Aerial Assassin" was taken out of action back at Forbidden Door in August, and has been gunning for the Death Riders since his return from neck surgery. Ospreay has already had help from his old friends in the United Empire to deal with the Death Riders, but under continental rules with no outside interference, will Ospreay be the one to dethrone Moxley?
The long standing grudge between Thekla and Jamie Hayter will also be taken to the next level at Dynasty as their match will be for "The Toxic Spider's" AEW Women's World Championship. The two women went to war at WrestleDream back in October, but since Thekla became champion she has been dominant in the women's division. However, Hayter has never forgotten about the title she had taken away from her in 2023, and to regain the gold over her newest bitter rival would be extra sweet.
A Fan Favorite Gimmick Returns
With Kyle Fletcher being forced to vacate the AEW TNT Championship due to a knee injury, a new champion must be crowned at Dynasty. The solution from Tony Khan was to bring back a match that AEW fans have adored since it was introduced in 2024, the Casino Gauntlet. Tommaso Ciampa and Rush have both confirmed themselves as entrants one and two, but there will be 19 other men ready and waiting to become the new face of TNT in Vancouver.
Fresh off of winning the AEW World Trios Championships on the April 11 episode of "AEW Collision," The Dogs have already got themselves a set of challengers. The only problem for David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Clark Connors is that they don't know who all of their challengers are. After they defeated Mistico and JetSpeed, The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong issued the challenge for Dynasty, and they promised to make a call to someone to join them. With so many members of The Conglomeration at their disposal, Strong and Cassidy could show up to Dynasty with anyone.
While it might not have a championship on the line, the match between Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo has title implications. If Darby leaves Dynasty with the win, he will earn himself a future shot at the AEW Men's World Championship, a stipulation that isn't in place for Andrade at the time of writing. With that said, if Andrade does pick up the win, and the fact that he hasn't been too happy with Don Callis wanting to do business with MJF, he will certainly be in the title picture heading into Double or Nothing.
Speaking of Don Callis, he has forced Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita to put their differences aside for the time being to become a tag team. They will take on The Young Bucks, who are still looking to work their way back to the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and getting a win over two of the biggest names in AEW will be a sure-fire way of making that happen.
Rounding out the main card will be the in-ring return of the first-ever AEW Men's World Champion Chris Jericho. He last wrestled at last year's Dynasty pay-per-view when he lost the ROH World Championship to Bandido, but he is no longer "The Learning Tree" and has a new lease on life sine returning to the company. He will go one-on-one with Ricochet who is looking to get a big win after losing his AEW National Championship to Jack Perry earlier this year.
Big Matches On Zero Hour
As mentioned earlier, Jack Perry took the AEW National Championship from Ricochet at Revolution in his hometown of Los Angeles, California. On the Zero Hour pre-show before Dynasty gets underway, Perry will make his first defense of the AEW National Championship when he faces "Dunkzilla" Mark Davis, who is turning his attention to singles gold after all of his tag team partners keep getting injured.
Divine Dominion will also be defending their AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships on Zero Hour as they face off with Maya World and Hyan. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross have been undefeated since dethroning The Babes of Wrath at Revolution, and have even defended their titles against the former champions on "Collision." Now they are facing off with a young team in World and Hyan who have put together an undefeated streak of their own in Ring of Honor, and want to turn that streak into championship glory.
Completing the entire Dynasty card will be a straight singles match between Marina Shafir of the Death Riders, and the current NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Alex Windsor. Both women have been at each other's throats thanks to Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay going after each other, forcing them into proximity with each other. However, things might be a bit different when they finally meet for the first time in a sanctioned singles match.