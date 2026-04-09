Chris Jericho Picks AEW Dynasty Opponent

Chris Jericho will face Ricochet at AEW Dynasty.

Jericho returned during last week's "AEW Dynamite" for the first time since April last year, putting an end to any and all speculation over a potential WWE return and affirming his loyalty to the company. But he waited until Wednesday to address the crowd properly and set the wheels in motion for his next run, bringing a contract into the ring for his return bout at Dynasty on Sunday.

Soon enough, Ricochet and the Gates of Agony emerged to interrupt him, with Ricochet imploring Jericho not to sign the contract and saying Canada sucks. Jericho said, "You're really bald," and appeared to be talking in a familiar cadence that became clearer as the promo went on.

He finally made his match official with Ricochet after stripping the backboard from his contract to reveal his name on it, resurrecting the "List of Jericho" and putting Ricochet's name on it to confirm their contest.

Now that @IAmJericho has signed his new contract, he's challenged @KingRicochet for #AEWDynasty and added him to a very special list! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/EtVL2cWC2j — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2026

The match was made official complete with a graphic as the show went on. It will be his first match in AEW since last year's Dynasty, losing the ROH World Championship in a Mask vs. Title match against Bandido.