Will Ospreay Challenges Jon Moxley To AEW Dynasty 2026 Match On Dynamite, Moxley Accepts

Not even two weeks following his return to AEW post-neck surgery at Revolution, Will Ospreay has officially challenged Jon Moxley to a match at Dynasty on April 12. Ospreay called out Moxley in a backstage promo ahead of the Death Riders' six-person mixed tag team match against SkyFlight on "AEW Dynamite."

Ospreay is going after Moxley after he and the Death Riders took him out at Forbidden Door 2025 in August ahead of Ospreay's very real-life neck surgery the following month. In his promo, Ospreay said he has an issue with anyone surrounding themselves with Moxley, and told them anyone who remains loyal to him can meet him in Winnipeg next week.

"The Aerial Assassin" did thank Moxley for allowing him to have time with his son while he was on the shelf, but said no amount of gratitude was going to replace the fear his son had to see. Ospreay said for the image of Moxley "snapping his neck" at Forbidden Door in front of his countrymen and family, he is going to alter Moxley's life like he did to him. Ospreay ended the segment by telling Moxley, "I want you at Dynasty, motherf*****."

Moxley answered Ospreay's challenge following the Death Rider's victory. He told Ospreay to them, it was nothing personal, but if Ospreay wanted a grudge match at the pay-per-view, he's got it.