Will Ospreay Returns At AEW Revolution With Attack Against Jon Moxley & Death Riders

Will Ospreay made his return to AEW during tonight's Revolution pay-per-view, taking an opportunity to enact a measure of revenge against Jon Moxley and the Death Riders following Moxley's successful Continental Championship defense.

Moxley defeated Konosuke Takeshita via choke-out after a marathon bout of more than 20 minutes, with the lights going out as Moxley and his allies made their exit. A video package hyping Ospreay's return played, leaving Moxley unimpressed, until the wrestler made his actual entrance. Ospreay rained fists on Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC, though Moxley was able to escape unscathed, leaving Ospreay to stand triumphant in the ring before the PPV moved on.

Though it seems he's now been cleared, Ospreay had been out of action since August, with his last match taking place at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. At that show, Ospreay took part in a star-studded Lights Out Steel Cage match, with reports emerging even before the match that Ospreay was dealing with a neck injury. He decided to go through with the bout nonetheless, and then spent the past six-plus months rehabbing the injury after a reported surgery.

AEW had been playing video packages hyping up Ospreay's return for the last several weeks, so his appearance tonight shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Earlier in the show, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage both made their returns to the promotion, and Ronda Rousey made a surprise debut by confronting "Timeless" Toni Storm after Storm defeated Rousey's longtime friend Marina Shafir.