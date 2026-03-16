Ronda Rousey Confronts Toni Storm At AEW Revolution Following Marina Shafir Match

"Timeless" Toni Storm defeated Marina Shafir at AEW Revolution after a months-long feud that featured a cast of characters, but for this bout, everyone was barred from ringside for the women to settle their differences. The stipulation didn't count for the moments following the match, however, and Shafir's real-life best friend, former UFC and WWE star, Ronda Rousey showed up to seemingly challenge Storm, allowing for Shafir to get the last laugh.

Shafir dominated to start off the match, but the tide of the bout turned when the women battled to the outside. Shafir slammed Storm to the ground and hit her with big kicks as Storm leaned against the commentary desk, but she dodged the last kick, and Shafir hit her foot hard off the desk.

Storm then bit down on Shafir's foot as they got back in the ring. She was able to rally and hit three hip attacks followed by the Storm Zero, but Shafir kicked out. Storm bit Shafir right on the chest, then followed up with a headbutt and scored the victory with the big package.

The "Timeless" one left Shafir in the ring as she celebrated, but someone jumped the barricade to stand in the ring. Fans and commentary quickly recognized Rousey, who beckoned for Storm to come fight her. Storm got back in the ring and she had to be separated from Rousey by officials, but Shafir still managed to punch Storm to lay her out.