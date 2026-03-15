AEW Revolution Results 3/15 - AEW World Championship Texas Death Match, Four Other Titles On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Revolution on March 15, 2026, coming to you live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California at a special start time of 8 PM ET!

MJF will be putting the AEW World Championship on the line as he defends against "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match. If Page comes up short, then he will never be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship ever again. Page caught MJF trying to cheat a coin flip to determine their stipulation for tonight's match as a means of avoiding competing in a Texas Death Match on the February 25 episode of "Dynamite", with things between them culminating this past Wednesday on "Dynamite" in a press conference that became physical.

Thekla will be putting the AEW Women's World Championship on the line tonight as she defends against former titleholder Kris Statlander in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match. Statlander has been looking to get a rematch since Thekla dethroned her as AEW Women's World Champion on the February 11 episode of "Dynamite.

Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks will be challenging Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The Bucks became the Number One Contenders to FTR's AEW World Tag Team Championship on February 11 when they defeated The Rascalz's Myron Reed and Dezmond Xavier and Private Party's Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen in a Three-Way Number One Contenders Match.

Jon Moxley will be putting the Continental Championship on the line for the first time since retaining at AEW Grand Slam: Australia on February 14 as he defends against Konosuke Takeshita in a match without a time limit draw. Takeshita previously challenged Moxley for his title at Grand Slam: Australia, but was unsuccessful in dethroning him due to the match ending in a time limit draw.

Takeshita's Don Callis Family member stablemates Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, and Kazuchika Okada will be putting the AEW World Trios Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and the aforementioned Page as titleholders on the March 4 episode of "Dynamite" as they defend against Bailey, Knight, and CMLL star Mistico. Fletcher successfully defended his TNT Championship against Bailey this past Wednesday on "Dynamite".

Another member of The Don Callis Family will be in action tonight, as Andrade El Idolo collides with reigning Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido. After Bandido made it known that he wanted a fight on the February 25 episode of "Dynamite" and El Idolo answered his Open Challenge, with the two men later coming face-to-face with one another backstage.

One half of Timeless Love Bombs' Toni Storm will be in action as she squares off with Marina Shafir of The Death Riders with everyone else barred from ringside. While this will mark the first time that the two women have met one another in singles competition since the January 7 episode of "Dynamite", they've met one another in Mixed Tag Team Matches when Storm and Orange Cassidy scored wins against Shafir and Wheeler Yuta at Grand Slam: Australia and Shafir and the aforementioned Moxley at AeW House Rules: Australia on February 15.

Coming off his win against Gravity on the March 7 episode of "AEW Collision", Swerve Strickland looks to score another win tonight as he goes head-to-head with Brody King. Both men have staked their claim as the most dangerous man in AEW over the course of the past couple of weeks, with King calling out Strickland on March 4 only for Strickland to use his chain to choke him and put the entire AEW roster on notice.

Additionally, Ricochet will be putting the AEW National Championship on the line against Tommaso Ciampa and 19 others in a 21 Man Blackjack Battle Royal on the Zero Hour Pre-Show beginning at 7 PM ET. The aforementioned Kross will be challenging Nightingale for her TBS Championship on the Zero Hour Pre-Show as well prior to their AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship match on the main card, and Big Boom! A.J. will be competing in an AEW ring for the first time since the November 22, 2025 episode of "AEW Collision" as himself and QT Marshall take on The Infantry's Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean.

We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness greet audiences at home as The Infantry makes their way to the ring. Big Boom! A.J., QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, and The Rizzler follow.