AEW Revolution Results 3/15 - AEW World Championship Texas Death Match, Four Other Titles On The Line & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Revolution on March 15, 2026, coming to you live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California at a special start time of 8 PM ET!
MJF will be putting the AEW World Championship on the line as he defends against "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match. If Page comes up short, then he will never be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship ever again. Page caught MJF trying to cheat a coin flip to determine their stipulation for tonight's match as a means of avoiding competing in a Texas Death Match on the February 25 episode of "Dynamite", with things between them culminating this past Wednesday on "Dynamite" in a press conference that became physical.
Thekla will be putting the AEW Women's World Championship on the line tonight as she defends against former titleholder Kris Statlander in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match. Statlander has been looking to get a rematch since Thekla dethroned her as AEW Women's World Champion on the February 11 episode of "Dynamite.
Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks will be challenging Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The Bucks became the Number One Contenders to FTR's AEW World Tag Team Championship on February 11 when they defeated The Rascalz's Myron Reed and Dezmond Xavier and Private Party's Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen in a Three-Way Number One Contenders Match.
Jon Moxley will be putting the Continental Championship on the line for the first time since retaining at AEW Grand Slam: Australia on February 14 as he defends against Konosuke Takeshita in a match without a time limit draw. Takeshita previously challenged Moxley for his title at Grand Slam: Australia, but was unsuccessful in dethroning him due to the match ending in a time limit draw.
Takeshita's Don Callis Family member stablemates Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, and Kazuchika Okada will be putting the AEW World Trios Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and the aforementioned Page as titleholders on the March 4 episode of "Dynamite" as they defend against Bailey, Knight, and CMLL star Mistico. Fletcher successfully defended his TNT Championship against Bailey this past Wednesday on "Dynamite".
Another member of The Don Callis Family will be in action tonight, as Andrade El Idolo collides with reigning Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido. After Bandido made it known that he wanted a fight on the February 25 episode of "Dynamite" and El Idolo answered his Open Challenge, with the two men later coming face-to-face with one another backstage.
One half of Timeless Love Bombs' Toni Storm will be in action as she squares off with Marina Shafir of The Death Riders with everyone else barred from ringside. While this will mark the first time that the two women have met one another in singles competition since the January 7 episode of "Dynamite", they've met one another in Mixed Tag Team Matches when Storm and Orange Cassidy scored wins against Shafir and Wheeler Yuta at Grand Slam: Australia and Shafir and the aforementioned Moxley at AeW House Rules: Australia on February 15.
Coming off his win against Gravity on the March 7 episode of "AEW Collision", Swerve Strickland looks to score another win tonight as he goes head-to-head with Brody King. Both men have staked their claim as the most dangerous man in AEW over the course of the past couple of weeks, with King calling out Strickland on March 4 only for Strickland to use his chain to choke him and put the entire AEW roster on notice.
Additionally, Ricochet will be putting the AEW National Championship on the line against Tommaso Ciampa and 19 others in a 21 Man Blackjack Battle Royal on the Zero Hour Pre-Show beginning at 7 PM ET. The aforementioned Kross will be challenging Nightingale for her TBS Championship on the Zero Hour Pre-Show as well prior to their AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship match on the main card, and Big Boom! A.J. will be competing in an AEW ring for the first time since the November 22, 2025 episode of "AEW Collision" as himself and QT Marshall take on The Infantry's Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean.
We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness greet audiences at home as The Infantry makes their way to the ring. Big Boom! A.J., QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, and The Rizzler follow.
Big Boom! A.J. and QT Marshall (w/ Big Justice, The Rizzler, and Aaron Solo) vs. The Infantry (w/ Shane Taylor Promotions) (Zero Hour Pre-Show)
The bell rings and Carlie Bravo fires off right hands on A.J. in the corner as Marshall brawls with Shawn Dean. A.J. levels Dean with a clothesline, but Marshall tags in and rocks Dean with a step-up enzuigiri. A.J. lands a powerslam on Dean, and Marshall flies out of the ring to level Bravo and Dean on the outside.
Dean and Bravo get in Wayne Brady's face on the outside before Dean rains down right hands on Marshall in the ring. Christyan XO levels Marshall with a big boot on the outside, but The Rizzler gets in her face.
Bravo pins Marshall, but Marshall kicks out and tags in Dean. Dean looks to fly off the top rope, but Marshall catches him with a right hand and tags in A.J.. A.J. sends Dean crashing into the mat and delivers a sit-out powerbomb to Bravo, then goes for a pin but Dean breaks the fall.
Bravo and Dean look to land double stomp on A.J., but A.J. moves out of the way and Marshall takes them out. Marshall then runs the ropes, but Shane Taylor low bridges him over the top rope and out of the ring. Taylor gets in Brady's face on the outside and takes off his hat, but Brady takes off his sunglasses and slaps Taylor. Taylor grabs Brady by his shirt and pulls him into the ringside area, but The Rizzler gets in Taylor's face. Taylor shoves The Rizzler, but Justice spears him on the outside and A.J. delivers a crossbody off the top rope to level The Infantry and TAylor.
A.J. dumps Bravo inside the ring and gets him up. A.J. and Marshall then land the Doomsday Device on Bravo for the win.
Winners: Big Boom! A.J. and QT Marshall
Lena Kross then makes her way to the ring. Willow Nightingale follows.
Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Lena Kross for the TBS Championship (Zero Hour Pre-Show)
The bell rings and the two lock up. Nightingale looks to level Kross with a shoulder tackle, but Kross stays on her feet and fires off shoulders on Nightingale's midsection in the corner. Kross then levels Nightingale with a shoulder tackle, but Nightingale fires off clotheslines on Kross in the corner
Nightingale ascends to the top rope, but Kross pulls her off in an electric chair position and sends her crashing into the top turnbuckle face first. She goes for a pin, but Kross kicks out and Nightingale sends her crashing into the barricade spine first on the outside. Kross responds by sending Nightingale crashing into the barricade shoulder first, and Nightingale grasps her shoulder as Kross dumps her back in the ring.
Kross wears down Nightingale with a submission hold, then dares Nightingale to clock her. Nightingale shoves Kross and fires off clotheslines on her, but Kross catches Nightingale with a boot. Nightingale then ascends to the middle rope and delivers a missile dropkick on Kross.
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