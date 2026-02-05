Backstage Update On Recovery Status Of Injured AEW Star Will Ospreay

Last September, former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay underwent successful neck surgery after an MRI revealed that he had two herniated discs. This week on "AEW Dynamite," fans saw Ospreay resurface in a video package proclaiming that he was focused on rebuilding himself physically so he could repay them for their support. According to Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Radio," that still doesn't mean that "The Aerial Assassin" will be imminently returning to action.

"He ain't coming back anytime soon," Meltzer said. "The last I heard, he was going to start very light training this month, but I mean, it's a long way away. He had major surgery. I know everyone thinks that that means he's going to be back for All In, and I know that that's certainly [the goal]. I don't know if he will or he won't. I know it's the goal. It still feels too quick, but I'm sure that's the goal."

Two weeks ago, reports indicated that Ospreay traveled to Orlando, Florida to get checked out by AEW's medical team backstage at "Dynamite." At the time, it was noted that this meeting merely marked the start of the process for his potential AEW return, though it did signal good news for those that expected him to be sidelined for a full year.

Ospreay last wrestled at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which emanated from his home country of England on August 24. There, he and several other beloved babyfaces enjoyed a Lights Out Steel Cage match victory over The Young Bucks, Gabe Kidd, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli. To write Ospreay off of television, Castagnoli and Moxley then wrapped a chair around his injured neck and stomped on it.