Backstage Update On Will Ospreay's Injury Status Ahead Of Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay is reportedly scheduled to be backstage at "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida, and while he may not be planned for the show, there is some good news for fans of "The Aerial Assassin." According to Fightful Select, Ospreay is backstage to begin the process of getting cleared following the neck surgery he underwent back in September.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported ahead of Wednesday's show that Ospreay isn't planned for "Dynamite," but is planned to start getting checked out by the AEW medical team for a potential return. The outlet reported it was good news, as many expected Ospreay to be out for a full year.

The star revealed in late July he had been dealing with two herniated discs in his neck, but still wrestled through a 10-man lights out steel cage match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in August, as well as a tag team match alongside Swerve Strickland against the Young Bucks at All In. Ospreay revealed his struggles in the days following his team-up with Strickland to cost the Bucks their EVP status.

Sapp reported he had not heard of a specific timetable for Ospreay's return, but the company has hoped he could be factored into creative plans by the spring. Following Ospreay's surprise appearance at Wrestle Kingdom to pay tribute to the retiring Hiroshi Tanahashi, Fightful reported they heard that Ospreay wouldn't be sidelined as long as many would believe with a neck injury. Many fans have hoped that Ospreay will be well enough to return to challenge for the AEW World Championship at All In London, set for Wembley Stadium on August 30.