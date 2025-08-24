Hiroshi Tanahashi Scores Pinfall, Wins Wild AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 Main Event

AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling's Forbidden Door pay-per-view technically ended when Hangman Page retained the AEW World Championship against MJF, but there was still one more match to take place. The Lights Out Unsanctioned Steel Cage match saw The Young Bucks and The Death Riders take on the team of Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi in one of the most violent matches in recent history, but after all was said and done, it was Tanahashi, Allin, Ospreay, Omega, and Ibushi who left London with the blood-soaked victory.

After the introductions that saw Ospreay get a video package narrated by his fiancée Alex Windsor, The Young Bucks enter to their first-ever entrance song, "MMMBop" by Hanson, and The Death Riders once again enter through the crowd, the action got under way. Darby immediately went after Jon Moxley, while Gabe Kidd rushed Ospreay on the outside. Tanahashi was able to get the better of Claudio Castagnoli and the Bucks, and despite his very well known neck problems, Ospreay was able to land on his feet after hitting a Sasuke Special.

After Darby took out Moxley and Claudio, The Golden Lovers and The Young Bucks exchanged strikes for the first time since their time in NJPW back in 2018, with Omega and Ibushi getting the better of them. To make sure Moxley couldn't get away, Darby handcuffed himself to the former AEW World Champion, while Omega revived his feud with Kidd from earlier in the year, only for Matt and Nick Jackson to interrupt. Nick pulled out the bag that he ordered the production team backstage to fill with the most dangerous weapons they could find, but it turned out to be a bag full of Gummi Bears, with Nick being Bulldogged into the bears by Tanahashi. Matt was then given a mouthful of the bears by Omega and Ibushi who went for the first pinfall attempt of the match.