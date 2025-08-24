Hangman Adam Page Wins Second AEW World Title Defense Vs. MJF At Forbidden Door 2025

"Hangman" Adam Page retained his AEW World Championship over MJF after almost 30 minutes of action at Forbidden Door.

The match saw two table spots with the same table, as Page delivered Dead Eye to put MJF through it on the outside; MJF later delivered a Tombstone piledriver to crank the champion's neck against the already-broken table, looking for the count-out win but the champion got back in the ring by nine. Page and MJF were both busted open, the former being dropped into a steel chair and the latter sent into an exposed turnbuckle. They then exchanged a copious amount of pin attempts, ended with another Dead Eye from Page as the champion sought for the Buckshot Lariat.

Referee Bryce Remsburg went down, allowing for MJF to take advantage and make what seemed like a winning cover. Page's foot was on the ropes as Remsburg counted three, prompting Mark Briscoe to emerge after being screwed in a similar way before, and that momentary distraction saw Remsburg discover Page's foot on the ropes. The match continued, MJF hitting Page's head with his championship contract behind the referee's back again only for a near-fall. MJF then went to the Dynamite Diamond Ring, but the referee caught him, allowing for Page to hit MJF with the contract. The champion followed up with Dead Eye and the Buckshot Lariat to secure the winning cover.

Page has now completed two title defenses since dethroning Moxley as the World Champion at All In Texas; MJF still retains his World Championship contract which he won at All In's Casino Gauntlet match.