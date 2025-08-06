AEW Dynamite Results 8/6 - Mark Briscoe Faces MJF, Forbidden Door TBS Title Four-Way Qualifier

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on August 6, 2025, coming to you live from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio!

After scoring a win against Ricochet during last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite", Mark Briscoe looks to keep his good fortunes going when he goes head-to-head with former Hurt Syndicate member MJF. The two men have no shortage of issues with one another over the course of the past few weeks, with MJF confronting Mark after his win last week and delivering a low blow to him until AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page came to Mark's aid.

Mercedes Mone will be putting the TBS Championship on the line at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on August 24 in a Four-Way Match against a fellow AEW talent, a talent from Stardom, and a talent from CMLL. Not only will Mone be making an appearance on tonight's show, but she will also be finding out which other AEW talent will be joining her at Forbidden Door as Skye Blue of Triangle Of Madness, Queen Aminata, Billie Starkz, and Alex Windsor collide in a Forbidden Door TBS Championship Four-Way Qualifier.

FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler secured their spot in the finals of the Forbidden Door World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament when they defeated The Bang Bang Gang in a semifinals match on the July 31 episode of "AEW Collision" thanks to some assistance from their ally Stokely Hathaway. Tonight, they will be finding out who their opponents in the finals are, as Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks square off with Brody King and Bandido in a semifinals match.