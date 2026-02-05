AEW Dynamite Results 2/4 - AEW World Championship Eliminator, AEW National Championship Up For Grabs

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on February 4, 2026, coming to you live from the Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada!

Ricochet of The Demand will be putting the AEW National Championship on the line as he defends against Jack Perry. Not only did Perry previously unsuccessfully challenge Ricochet for the National Championship during the "Dynamite" New Year's Smash special on December 31, but he also defeated Anthony Bowens in a Number One Contenders on the "AEW Collison" Maximum Carnage special on January 17.

Brody King looks to secure the right to challenge for the AEW World Championship when he collides with titleholder MJF in an Eliminator Match. King has been looking to seek retribution against MJF since he retained the AEW World Championship against King's ally Bandido at the "Dynamite" Maximum Carnage special on January 14 and embarrassed him in the moments that followed the match.

Aside from King, MJF has had no shortage of talent keeping their eyes on his AEW World Championship, including the lines of Kenny Omega and Andrade El Idolo of The Don Callis Family. With MJF having made it clear that Omega will have to rack up some wins in order to earn his shot, he emerged victorious against El Idolo's stablemate Rocky Romero in quick fashion during last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite", while El Idolo scored a win of his own against Swerve Strickland in the main event of that same show. Following their respective wins, Omega and El Idolo will be going head-to-head with one another in singles competition.

Additionally, fellow member of The Don Callis Family Mark Davis looks to redeem himself after himself and Jake Doyle unsuccessfully challenged FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship last Wednesday when he squares off with "Hangman" Adam Page.