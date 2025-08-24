Death Riders Write Will Ospreay Off AEW TV To End Forbidden Door As Neck Surgery Looms

Will Ospreay was attacked by the Death Riders to close AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Ospreay teamed with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Darby Allin to defeat Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, the Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd in the main event, a Lights Out Steel Cage match. After the bout, Ospreay celebrated with his teammates and Tanahashi, who was wrestling his last Forbidden Door appearance ahead of his retirement next year. But he was left alone within the ring to soak in one last ovation, given that he himself is due to be on hiatus to recover from a neck injury.

Before the broadcast ended, however, he was attacked by Castagnoli and Moxley. Moxley delivered several Paradigm Shifts before snapping his head between a steel chair, while the rest of the group stood sentinel preventing anyone from entering the cage. Ibushi could be seen throwing himself in the cage door, trying to coax it open, while Yuta and Kidd swatted away would-be entrants over the cage with kendo sticks. The Opps ran down to the ring, with Samoa Joe audibly yelling for the cage to be lifted. When it was, Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs went after the group with steel chairs but they got away; Allin managed to swipe a kendo stick across Castagnoli's back as he made his escape.

The show went off air with Ospreay being treated by medical staff, Omega yelling at referee Rick Knox for allowing it to happen, and other officials attempting to calm the situation down.