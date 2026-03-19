Returning Cope & Christian Lay Out Plans For AEW World Tag Team Titles

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage made their return to AEW at Revolution on Sunday, and during "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, they laid out their plans for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The team interrupted the Young Bucks' promo following the main event, where the Bucks lamented their loss to FTR at the pay-per-view.

Matt and Nick Jackson said they were on their way back to the title scene after what they called an embarrassing loss on Saturday, and there wasn't a team in the back who could stop them. That brought out Copeland, followed by Cage. Cope said that while they respect the hell out of the Bucks, he knew he had to get back to AEW to go after FTR following their attack on his wife, Beth Copeland back at All Out. Copeland said it would be he and Cage vs. FTR at AEW Dynasty next month in Vancouver, Canada. According to AEW on X (formerly Twitter), that match for the upcoming event appears to be set.

Following Copeland's declaration about Dynasty, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler came out alongside Stokely Hathaway. Hathaway started to speak before the Bucks, Copeland, and Cage cut him off, leading to FTR storming the ring to start a brawl between the teams. In the end, it was Copeland and Cage to hold the AEW World Tag Team Championships high to end the broadcast.