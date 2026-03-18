AEW Dynamite Results 3/18 - No Holds Barred Match, Coffin Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on March 18, 2026, coming to you live from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California!

After Toni Storm emerged victorious against Marina Shafir in a singles match with their allies banned from ringside this past Sunday at AEW Revolution, Ronda Rousey made her debut in AEW and stared down Storm before officials became evolved and Rousey left with Shafir. Following such, Shafir has her chance to seek retribution on Storm when the pair go one-on-one in a No Holds Barred Match tonight.

Archrivals Darby Allin and The Dogs' Gabe Kidd have squared off against one another on several occasions in singles, tag team, and trios competition on five separate occasions, including Revolution wherein Allin, Roderick Strong, and Orange Cassidy scored a win against Kidd and his stablemates David Finlay and Clark Connors. Tonight, they will be meeting in the ring with one another once again as they collide in a Coffin Match.

Will Ospreay made his return to AEW during Sunday's pay-per-view event when he confronted Jon Moxley and the rest of The Death Riders moments after Moxley had retained his Continental Championship against Konosuke Takeshita. Following such, Ospreay will be taking on Blake Christian in what will mark his first time competing in a ring since himself, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and the aforementioned Allin defeated The Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match at aeW x NJPW Forbidden Door on August 24, 2025.