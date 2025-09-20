Ex-WWE Star Beth Phoenix Makes AEW Debut As Cope & Christian Win All Out 2025 Opener

AEW's "All Out" festivities kicked off with a Canadian homecoming for two industry veterans, as Cope and Christian Cage locked up with FTR in what many have labeled "a dream match." Cope and Cage managed to score the win on paper with the help of the newly-debuted Beth Copeland, but after a surprise collaboration between The Matriarchy and FTR, Cope was left handcuffed to the ring, tormented as the bodies of Cage and Copeland surrounded him.

The Toronto crowd cheered with nostalgia as Cope landed a Five Knuckle Shuffle and an Attitude Adjustment on Cash Wheeler, only for Cage to join him for a Double Sharpshooter on FTR moments later. The trip down memory lane, however, did not lead to victory, as FTR's tag team synergy and Stokley Hathaway's ringside interference prevented Cope and Cage from cinching in the win.

Copeland proved to be the great equalizer, with her debut seeing Hathaway put away with a spear and a trip to the backstage area. The match ran down to the wire afterwards, with all four men throwing Shatter Machines and Spiked Piledrivers at each other. Ultimately, it was a Spear from Cope to Wheeler that secured the victory.

The Copelands and Cage had no time to celebrate, however, as The Matriarchy appeared post-match. Mother Wayne and a wheelchair-bound Nick Wayne provided the distraction for Kip Sabian and FTR to stage a post-match beatdown on the veteran trio, and Sabian cuffed Cope to the ring as FTR landed Spiked Piledrivers on both Cage and Copeland before him.

Cage and Cope first reunited as a tag team at Forbidden Door, where Cope helped Cage with his Matriarchy problem in return for assistance with Cope's FTR problem. With FTR and The Matriarchy now focused on them, however, it is unclear what Cage, Cope, and Copeland's next moves are.