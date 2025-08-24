Ex-WWE Team Cope & Christian Win AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Opener, Clasp Hands After

AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling's annual Forbidden Door kicked off with a piece of history as the fans who sold out The O2 Arena in London, England not only got to see Adam "Cope" Copeland and Christian Cage team up for the first time in 14 years, but they also got to see them pick up the win over Killswitch and Kip Sabian.

Copeland and Sabian got things underway with Copeland in control, and there was even some early team work between Copeland and Cage. Sabian gets worked over by Cage, but when Killswitch looks to get involved, Cage chickens out and tags in the "Rated R Superstar." Killswitch gets a big thrust kick on Copeland, but that control is short-lived as Killswitch uses his own partner as a weapon on the outside, rounded off with a chokeslam on the apron to Copeland.

The Patriarchy work over Copeland for an extended period, which also saw Sabian get busted open over his left eye. However, Sabian and Killswitch aren't exactly on the same page, which after some help from Mother Wayne, ends up with Sabian being speared off of Killswitch's shoulders by Copeland. Cage finally musters up the courage to stand toe-to-toe with Killswitch, landing a series of strikes, and while Killswitch did land a big headbutt, Cage uses his experience to take care of his former family.

A big dive to the outside from Cage to Killswitch is followed up by a powerbomb/diving headbutt combo on Sabian, but when Copeland and Cage went for a double spear on Killswitch, they are both caught. Sabian makes a blind tag, allowing him to take advantage of Cage who had just hit a double Impaler on Killswitch, resulting in a two count. Cage gets control back with a reverse DDT and looks to hit a spear, but is caught by Killswitch on the apron. However, Copeland comes in clutch with a big spear through the ropes to the outside.

The match concluded with Cage going for a spear on Sabian, who countered it into a potential Unprettier/Killswitch attempt, but that was countered with a pop-up spear from Cage and Copeland as the "Rated R Superstar" speared Sabian out of mid-air for the win. After the match, as the fans serenaded the winners with various chants, Cage extended a hand to Copeland, who shook his partner's hand. Copeland wanted a hug afterwards, but Cage isn't at that stage yet.