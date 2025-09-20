AEW All Out Live Coverage - 9/20/2025: Hangman Vs. Fletcher, Tag Title Ladder Match, More
AEW is in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, for the seventh edition of All Out. The show will be a special afternoon presentation, with the pre-show beginning at 2 pm ET, followed by the main card at 3 pm ET. The show will be the first AEW PPV available for purchase on HBO MAX, the streaming home of "Dynamite" and "Collision."
All Out will be headlined by AEW World Champion Hangman Page defending his title against TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher. Page has been adamant that Fletcher is not ready to carry a world title, and the Don Callis Family member is looking to prove the world champion wrong. Also defending their title is AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, who will be facing Thekla, Jamie Hayter, and Kris Statlander. AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will also be in action, defending her title against Riho.
One of the marquee matches of the night will be the grudge match between FTR and the reunited team of Cope & Christian. The former WWE Tag Team Champions will battle to determine who the better team is, though there's just enough clashing egos between Cope and Christian that FTR might have to just let them implode on their own.
Plus, a coffin match between Darby Allin and former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, a four-way ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, a Tables n' Thumbtacks Match between Mark Briscoe and MJF, a three-way for the AEW Unified Title, and an entire pre-show.
Saturday Tailgate Kicks Off The Afternoon
The Opps vs. The Workhorsemen
Powerhouse Hobbs starts off against Anthony Henry. Hobbs gets the better of Henry, but Henry escapes to tag in JD Drake. Hobbs powerslams Drake and tags in Samoa Joe. Joe dominates Drake and hits a big Penalty Kick. Drake comes back and corners Joe, but Joe shrugs off the assault. Drake thumbs Joe's eyes and tags in Anthony Henry, who hits a Tornado DDT for a nearfall. Drake tags back in and hits Joe with a series of punches. Joe comes back with punches of his own. Joe hits a big slam on Drake for a nearfall.
Hobbs tags in and runs through both Workhorsemen. Hobbs hits a double splash in the corner and then hits Drake with a series of Lariats. Henry tries to scrap but Hobbs levels him with a punch. Joe tags back in and keeps up the assault on Drake. Drake fights off a Muscle Buster, but Joe dodges the missile dropkick attempt. Samoa Joe locks Drake in a Coquina Clutch. Hobbs hits a Spinebuster to keep Henry from breaking up the pinfall.
WINNERS: The Opps
Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia
Shibata kicks Garcia in the face to start the match. Shibata pummels him in the corner, but Garcia escapes before Shibata can hit a Shotgun Dropkick. The two men brawl at ringside.
Shibata gets the better of Garcia and sits him in a chair. Shibata winds up and kicks Shibata into oblivion. They head back in the ring as we head to commercial.
