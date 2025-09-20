AEW All Out Live Coverage - 9/20/2025: Hangman Vs. Fletcher, Tag Title Ladder Match, More

AEW is in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, for the seventh edition of All Out. The show will be a special afternoon presentation, with the pre-show beginning at 2 pm ET, followed by the main card at 3 pm ET. The show will be the first AEW PPV available for purchase on HBO MAX, the streaming home of "Dynamite" and "Collision."

All Out will be headlined by AEW World Champion Hangman Page defending his title against TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher. Page has been adamant that Fletcher is not ready to carry a world title, and the Don Callis Family member is looking to prove the world champion wrong. Also defending their title is AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, who will be facing Thekla, Jamie Hayter, and Kris Statlander. AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will also be in action, defending her title against Riho.

One of the marquee matches of the night will be the grudge match between FTR and the reunited team of Cope & Christian. The former WWE Tag Team Champions will battle to determine who the better team is, though there's just enough clashing egos between Cope and Christian that FTR might have to just let them implode on their own.

Plus, a coffin match between Darby Allin and former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, a four-way ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, a Tables n' Thumbtacks Match between Mark Briscoe and MJF, a three-way for the AEW Unified Title, and an entire pre-show.