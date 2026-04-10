AEW Dynasty 2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

While Andrade El Idolo may be on a hot streak since coming back to AEW following drama with WWE, we still think Darby Allin is destined to win their bout at Dynasty. If Allin is victorious, he earns himself a shot at the AEW World Championship, as per the stipulation put forth by MJF, via the mouthpiece of Don Callis.

Kenny Omega also let Allin know that he would honor that stipulation if he's the one to emerge from Dynasty as champion. That gives Allin the extra boost, as if he really needs one, to go all-out in his match against Andrade. He also cut an excellent, impassioned backstage promo on the most recent edition of "Dynamite" that explained just why he wants to become champion, after saying for years he didn't care about the top title.

The promo was more than convincing enough for us to believe Allin is taking this match. He revealed he was scared that he might not be able to win the big one and be the face of AEW. He also questioned what all the glass, fire, and blood was for if he isn't enough for the title, and said he needs the gold "more than anybody could ever imagine." It's more fire than we've seen from Allin, really ever, regarding the AEW World Championship, and it doesn't look like Andrade stands much of a chance.

While there are many stars who could easily be built within a match or two to become number one contender for the top title, Allin is right there, especially if MJF retains. Andrade has also previously questioned Callis working with MJF, so there's another story built in with a loss for him.

Written by Daisy Ruth